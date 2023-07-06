Huesmann named as new La Crosse Co. Judge by Gov. Evers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County has a new judge on the bench.

Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday afternoon that Mark Huesmann will serve out the remainder of Judge Todd Bjerke's term.

“As a veteran and through his work with the veteran community, as professor and resource for students in our UW System, and as a court commissioner and municipal court judge, Mark Huesmann has demonstrated a profound commitment to justice and service in our state,” said Gov. Evers in his statement announcing the selection. “His decades of experience and dedication will make him an excellent judge for the people of La Crosse County.”

Earlier this year, Bjerke said he was retiring on July 31.

Huesmann takes at that time and hold the position through July 31, 2024.

He's already familiar with Judge Bjerke's courtroom. Huesmann has served as a court commissioner for the judge since 2007.

“Mark Huesmann has a passion to follow and apply the rule of law,” said Judge Bjerke. “He strives to achieve and promote fairness and equity through his work as an attorney, a court commissioner, a university instructor, and a municipal judge. These are all fundamental attributes of a good judge. Mark is acutely aware of how poverty, homelessness, and race, among other issues, deeply affect people who appear in court for both criminal and non-criminal matters. He is dedicated to solving issues within the rule of law and in an equitable way that litigants, victims, and family members or friends can understand."

Huesmann has had his own La Crosse law practice for more than 20 years where he's worked as a general practice attorney handling business cases, family and criminal law as well as bankruptcy, real estate, and personal injury law.

Huesmann is a veteran of the US Army Reserves. He retired in 2014 with the rank of Lt. Colonel. He received a Bronze Star during his service.

He was one of the community members who was asked by Judge Bjerke to help establish a veterans treatment court which began in 2010. It also led to the La Crosse Area Veteran Mentor Program which Huesmann has participated in as a legal advisor and board member.

Huesmann takes over the veterans treatment court when Judge Bjerke retires.

“I am grateful and humbled by this opportunity to serve the people of La Crosse County as a circuit court judge,” said Huesmann. “As the son of immigrants and a military veteran, I understand hard work and sacrifice and the importance of upholding the rule of law in a fair, compassionate, and even-handed way. Many that come into the court system, whether they are crime victims, offenders, or children and families in need of protection or services, struggle with substance abuse, mental health, or trauma. We need to address these issues from multiple angles to achieve positive outcomes for the community. My predecessor, Judge Bjerke, has filled that role for years and I intend to bring that same level of respect and dignity for all into the courtroom.”