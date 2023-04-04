Huge turnout of La Crosse County voters turn out on Election Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More than half of the registered voters in La Crosse County cast a vote in Tuesday's races.
According to unofficial numbers from the county, approximately 52.08 percent voted in the election.
The county has 72,302 registered voters. The percentages mean that 37,652 filled out a ballot for election day.
The contests included a $60 million referendum, school board races, an advisory question on the state's abortion law, and the contentious Supreme Court race.
La Crosse School Board candidates comment on race and the future