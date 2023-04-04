 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and heavy rain will keep minor
flooding occurring along the Black River at Galesville into Saturday
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/26/1939.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huge turnout of La Crosse County voters turn out on Election Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More than half of the registered voters in La Crosse County cast a vote in Tuesday's races. 

According to unofficial numbers from the county, approximately 52.08 percent voted in the election. 

The county has 72,302 registered voters. The percentages mean that 37,652 filled out a ballot for election day. 

The contests included a $60 million referendum, school board races, an advisory question on the state's abortion law, and the contentious Supreme Court race. 

