Humans and their furry friends celebrate West Salem's new dog park

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- On Friday afternoon, community members and their dogs gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Veterans Memorial Paws Park.
The new dog park, located behind the campground in the park, is the result of about two years of the community working together.
"I got together with La Crosse County, Ryan Westphal and we kind of came together with a plan with the help of some other community members and it turned out really good," Rahn Pischke, one of the dog park organizers said. "I'm really glad that we could have this for everybody in the community and the whole La Crosse area."
In just over a year, through fundraising, business partnerships and donations, $50,000 was raised for the park that dog owners said was needed.
"Having a some dog parks that are more spread out is really nice," dog owner Susie Hardy said. "Every time we've gone to the dog park in La Crosse or the one in Onalaska it's always packed. It's nice to have more in the area just for dogs to be able to run around and be socialized."
With 1.5 acres to run and play, Hardy said she appreciates the benched and that her dogs love the space to wander about.
Pischke said organizers are hoping to raise the funds to add even more the space.
"We'd like to get a new shelter in the middle in case of a rainy day or bad weather, it would be nice to do that," Pischke said. "We're going to do some additions, next year - that's the plan. We'll work with the county on that and we'll proceed with that."
Donations can be mailed to Friends of Paws Park, P.O. Box 846, West Salem, WI 54669 and checks should be made out to La Crosse County.