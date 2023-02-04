Hundreds have old fashioned time at lutefisk dinner

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Lutefisk, lefse, and other Norwegian favorites made their way around tables on Saturday.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby once again hosted its Old Fashioned Lutefisk Dinner.
More than 600 people enjoyed the family-style or carry out meal.
Westby Area School District Administrator Steve Michaels helped coordinate over 25 students to volunteer for the dinner.
Mason Erickson was one of the volunteers. He was busy serving and cleaning throughout the meal. Many of the young volunteers received praise for their great work.
The meal was in honor of the church’s late pastor, Gary Daines who helped found the meal that people could come enjoy after the ski jump.
Organizers tell News 19 that this year was a great success.