Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to around 12.3 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hundreds join search for Madeline Kingsbury

Authorities provide an update on the search for Madeline Kingsbury

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - There's a huge turnout of members of the public to search for Madeline Kingsbury who disappeared one week ago on March 31.

On Friday morning, volunteers gathered in two locations-Winona and Rushford-to sign in then head out in a coordinated effort to look for Kingsbury.

MADELINE SEARCH VO1.transfer.jpg

They met at either the Goodview Fire Department or at the Rushford-Peterson High School.

At each location, there were morning and afternoon search times planned. Each search session was approximately four hours. 

More: GoFundMe page set up for Madeline Kingsbury

According to authorities, almost 400 people search one area while 300 volunteered to look in another. 

Those that spoke to WXOW before heading out on the search all shared the same goal. 

"Just to bring some sort of peace of mind or closure to the community," said Joshua Jacobson. "You know, I was thinking on my way down, it's really cool, sometimes this day and age, sometimes people are really separated, and its sad that it takes an emergency to bring everyone together, but it's cool to see everyone come together and its a really good feeling to see the community gather together like this." 

Kingsbury was reported missing on March 31. She is 5'4" and weights around 135 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. 

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams on Wednesday called her disappearance involuntary and suspicious. 

Facebook page-Finding Madeline Kingsbury

Authorities from the area provided an update on the search efforts early Friday afternoon. Chief Tom Williams began by thanking those who came forward to help. "Today's large volunteer search happened because we heard from people in Winona, our surrounding neighbors, and across the state of Minnesota that they wanted to help. We are so thankful for the outpouring of support for Maddi and her family." 

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.jpg

Neither Chief Williams or Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge provided details on the investigation into Kingsbury's disappearance other than to say that it remains "very active". They declined to answer several questions from the media on the investigation due to the ongoing investigation. 

Chief Williams said that they had no suspect or person of interest to report, rather that they were looking for anyone with knowledge of what happened to Kingsbury. 

He said they've had "100s" of leads that they are actively pursuing.

Both Chief Williams and Sheriff DeGeorge again asked people who live in those areas, as well as those in adjacent Houston County, which borders both counties, to check their properties, check any cameras they may have, and save any video from the time between 8 a.m. Friday morning and April 1. They continue to look for video of a dark blue van similar to the one belonging to Kingsbury. 

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge.jpg

"As the Chief indicated, it is incredibly important for people in Fillmore County to search your property. Walk your acreage, check your outbuildings, check your vehicles, walk trails, check your cameras-surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras, your trail cameras, for any indication of anything suspicious or for any sign of a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country van that may have traveled through the area," Sheriff DeGeorge said. "You know your properties better than we do."

He said that they have investigators waiting for calls to track down leads in the case. 

They asked that anyone with information to call either Crimestoppers Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288. People can also contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at 507-765-3874.