Hwy. 54 intersection at US 53 in Trempealeau Co. closing for repairs

Screenshot 2023-09-01 120325.jpg
GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting on Thursday, September 7, an intersection near Galesville is closing for repair work.

The state's Department of Transportation (DOT) said that the intersection of Highway 54 at U.S. 53 east of Galesville is closing so crews can do concrete patching on northbound U.S. 53. 

During the closure, one lane in each direction on U.S. 53 would remain open. The DOT said that drivers will use the southbound lane and adjacent bypass lane. 

The detour for Highway 54 traffic is County AA.

The project should take about a week to complete. 

The work is part of an series of safety and resurfacing projects on U.S. 35, Highway 54, Highway 93 and Highway 35 in the county. 

The projects include work on pavement, repairing or replacing culverts and guardrails, and adding rumble strips. 

The DOT said the entire project is set for completion by late October.  

