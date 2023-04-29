I&E Dance Studio holds wedding workshop

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The I&E Dance Studio helped folks put their best foot forward for any upcoming weddings they may have.
The studio held a one time Wedding Dance Workshop.
Throughout the day, instructors taught a variety of dance techniques including the two step, partner dances such as the salsa, and popular line dances such as the Electric Slide and The Cupid Shuffle.
I&E Dance Studio owner, Michelle Malone, said holding these workshops can be a good way to get people out of their comfort zone.
"They had so much fun they were smiling, laughing, it got them out of their comfort zone. I don't think a lot of them dance usually so I could tell that they enjoyed it and had a lot of fun just interacting with each other and learning something new," Malone said.
