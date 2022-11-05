I-Feed Providing both locally and abroad

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Logan high school hosted the 2022 I-Feed event, a combination of collected food items as well as meals packed for shipping overseas, all to help alleviate hunger. Seven area high schools joined forces through their Interact Club, a high school Rotary group. Their combined efforts included various food drives across the Coulee region.
Their mission of service above self also included the return of a meal pack competition. Community volunteer groups as well as high school teams added up to over 36 teams, all putting together meals to be sent to Poland and distributed to Ukrainian refugees.
"I-Feed is such an important event," said Logan senior Rebecca Ihrke. "So many people in the community, skipping one Saturday and getting up early, all for the community."
With assembly line precision, volunteers packed vitamin fortified rice and soy.
"It feels really nice knowing that I'm giving back," said Logan senior Madeline Sather. "I know that people need this so it feels really good to do."
The food collected was unloaded and separated, with all of it going to the Hunger Task Force and ultimately distributed to several local food pantries.
The final numbers included just under 80,000 packaged meals. Student efforts also collected over 36,000 non-perishable food items the most collected in 7 years.