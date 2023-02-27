Icy roads blamed for multiple injury crashes in SE Minnesota

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (KIMT/WXOW) - Icy roads caused problems in southeastern Minnesota Monday morning with multiple injury accidents being reported.
One happened on I-90 in Winona County when Tracey Johnson, 24, of Bangor, struck an unoccupied tow truck at mile marker 268 at around 8:30 a.m. according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
No one else was injured in the collision.
The Winona County Sheriff's Office said that a portion of eastbound I-90 between the Nodine exit and the Dakota exit was closed for a few hours due to multiple motor vehicle crashes.