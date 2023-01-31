Identity theft a crime not going away

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Identity theft is a crime that does not discriminate.
Studies show that around 5-percent of Americans fall victim every year. That cost consumers around $17 billion in 2019.
Sergeant Brooke Pataska with the La Crosse Police Department says that the crime is as common as any for the agency given how many ways identity theft could take place.
“It could be any number of things," Pataska said. "It could be online shopping where somehow a hacker or someone is able to gather that information. But it could truly be like a theft. A theft of a wallet, a purse. We definitely get a couple calls a week on it. This time of the year, you do see a spike. Even with tax season coming up, you see a spike or an increase in these.”
Pataska recommends keeping physical documents in a safe and using a P.O. box or other means to keep mail under lock and key. She also said to keep digital files protected under a layer of encryption.
Michael Domke with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says that modern technology makes things harder to keep one's identity safe at all times.
“I would say that the digital atmosphere in which our information is being exchanged or we are essentially forced to provide it," Domke said. "Whether it be through our own volition. Or if we have taxes where you want to file online, it’s an opportunity. You have to put that information out there. It’s just one of many ways in which we’re putting our information into a digital world where it can potentially be misused.”
Domke added that 1,550 people complained of identity theft to the department statewide in 2021.
It is also recommended to file a tax return as soon as possible to limit the amount of time time thieves can do so in another person's name.
Pataska said the penalty of identity theft depends on the monetary value of what was stolen. It can range from a citation to a felony.