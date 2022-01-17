'Immigrant Journeys' exhibit on display at Viterbo University

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A display in Viterbo University's Fine Arts Center is telling the story of eight immigrants living in Wisconsin.
The Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin! consists of stories from immigrants whose journeys began in Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Honduras.
"This photo exhibit really highlighting some of the stories of the immigrants who have come to Wisconsin from abroad," Assistant Professor at Viterbo University Michelle Pinzl said.
The exhibit features people who have come to the U.S. for a better future.
"I think it's really important to remember how much they enrich our lives and how much they contribute to our community," Pinzl said. "We are really lucky to have them with us."
The display opened on January 12th and will remain at Viterbo until Wednesday, January 26th.