IMPACT volunteer group takes care of community garden

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - A group of high school students is taking matters into their own hands to make a positive impact on their community by spending time off their summer break volunteering.

The students are part of a volunteer group called IMPACT. It's a student-led community service organization of Aquinas High School. All year round the students in IMPACT dedicated time to volunteering in any way they can for their community.

Helping out at the Kane Street Community Garden (KSCG) is something IMPACT does in the warmer months. The students spend part of their day picking weeds, spreading mulch, and planting.

Manager of the KSCG Shelby Chapman says that since there's only two employees at the garden, these students putting in the manual labor necessary to take care of the garden makes a huge difference.

Madelyn Gagermeier, a senior in the IMPACT program says that being able to help those less fortunate is what she likes most about volunteering.

"It feels so amazing to know that we're able to help people who, maybe it's harder for them to access healthier foods like this. Sadly foods like this can be harder to find than unhealthier foods and obviously healthier foods make healthier people which makes happier people."

As these teenagers prepare to return to school, they will do so with a sense of accomplishment and hope for a future where more young individuals step up to make a positive impact on their communities, one garden bed at a time.

If you want more information on the IMPACT program you can click here and if you want to know more about the Kane Street Community Garden you can click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

