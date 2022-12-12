Importance of washing your hands during the winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Winter is a season of increased respiratory illness. Health experts stress the importance of the most basic preventative measure—handwashing.
We've heard it so much over the past nearly three years, scrub vigorously for 20 seconds, but there's something else to keep in mind after rinsing.
"So, I get a paper towel, turn the handle off, fold the towel, dry my hands, keep the towel, and exit the room by grabbing the door or the handle with this and then disposing of it," said Mayo Clinic Infectious Diseases Expert Dr. Gregory Poland.
Dr. Poland says to use clean, running water, and it can be either warm or cold, with any type of soap.