Improvements on the way for Pearl Street

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- Downtown Mainstreet Inc. (DMI) looking 40 years into the future with the upcoming renovation of Pearl Street.
Executive Director, Terry Bauer says the goal is to make Pearl Street a hot spot for tourism and additional visitors for local businesses.
Ongoing discussions for improvements to Pearl Street got a boost earlier this week with ideas generated at a roundtable with local business owners, Bauer said.
Common themes include new pavement, a gateway arch and planted trees.
"We kind of have to look into the future. We will be doing infrastructure under the pavement, repaving, the paving has a life of about 40 years. So we want to make sure that everything we do now fits what La Crosse could look like in 40 years," Bauer said.
With renovations on the way, local businesses stress the need for improvement, but also the importance of preserving the historic street.
The project will be split into two phases. Phase one will include a new pathway connecting Pearl and 2nd Street down to Riverside Park.
The new pathway is set to be completed by the end of Summer 2022.
Additional improvements will follow. The goal is to have the project complete in late 2024.