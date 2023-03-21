In-person absentee voting begins for spring election

MADISON (WKOW) — Voters can start casting their ballots Tuesday for the spring election.
According to local clerks, all voters need to bring for in-person absentee voting is a photo ID. If registering to vote for the first time or updating registration because of a move or name change, the voter needs to bring a proof of residence document.
Voters can check their voter registration on the MyVote Wisconsin website.
Anyone who requested an absentee ballot can turn it in at an in-person absentee voting location. At the end of each day, the ballots are brought to the city's clerk's office in a courier bag with a tamper evident seal.
There are several in-person absentee voting locations across La Crosse County. You can see the full list of links of the municipalities below.