In survey, the La Crosse Public Library looks for blueprint for what they offer to public

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A survey from the La Crosse Public Library seeks input to guide what it offers the public in the future.
A release from the library said the Community Survey Opportunity wants feedback on what people need from the library and what its priorities should be in the coming years.
The release said, "The end goals of this strategic plan is for the Library to serve our community as fully and effectively as possible. That means your input into the process is important and valued-even if you don't consider yourself a regular user of La Crosse Public Library."
The survey, found online at surveymonkey.com/r/KV7NC62, takes about 15 minutes to complete.
Paper copies of the survey are available at all three La Crosse Public Libraries at Main Street, Kane Street, and S. 16th Street.
People can take the survey through Friday, June 30.