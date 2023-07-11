Inaugural "Bike. Build. Home. 500" takes off Wednesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The first ever "Bike. Build. Home. 500" cycling event--in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of La Crosse--gets underway on Wednesday.
The purpose of the 500km ride is to raise money for Habitat for Humanity through the challenge of cycling around the Driftless Region.
Even before the riders pedal off, event director Kent Johnson said that donations toward the cause are already well on their way.
“We’re approaching the $85,000 mark right now in our fundraising with the people who have arrived already," Johnson said. “So, it’s intended to raise money and awareness to help people build and buy homes that they otherwise would not be able to afford.”
Despite being in its first year, Johnson said interest is already high with a number of cyclists participating.
“Well, we have a mixture. We have 36 five day riders and we have 18 or 19 one or two day riders,” he said. “So it is about 60 people who are participating and then we have about 20 volunteers who come and stay and be part of our camp and do the rest stops.”
The riders will bunk for the night at Luther High School at the end of each day's excursion. The five day, 500km ride will conclude Sunday.