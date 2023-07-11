 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inaugural "Bike. Build. Home. 500" takes off Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
sign

The first ever "Bike. Build. Home. 500" cycling event--in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of La Crosse--gets underway on Wednesday.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The first ever "Bike. Build. Home. 500" cycling event--in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of La Crosse--gets underway on Wednesday.

The purpose of the 500km ride is to raise money for Habitat for Humanity through the challenge of cycling around the Driftless Region.

Even before the riders pedal off, event director Kent Johnson said that donations toward the cause are already well on their way.

“We’re approaching the $85,000 mark right now in our fundraising with the people who have arrived already," Johnson said. “So, it’s intended to raise money and awareness to help people build and buy homes that they otherwise would not be able to afford.”

Despite being in its first year, Johnson said interest is already high with a number of cyclists participating.

“Well, we have a mixture. We have 36 five day riders and we have 18 or 19 one or two day riders,” he said. “So it is about 60 people who are participating and then we have about 20 volunteers who come and stay and be part of our camp and do the rest stops.”

The riders will bunk for the night at Luther High School at the end of each day's excursion. The five day, 500km ride will conclude Sunday.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you