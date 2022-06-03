Incident ongoing at former Juneau County judge's home

TOWN OF LISBON (WKOW) -- A law enforcement source confirms to Madison TV station 27 News there is an incident at former Juneau County Judge John Roemer’s home in the town of Lisbon.
The subdivision is currently closed to all traffic except for residents. Law enforcement is on scene.
27 News has contacted local law enforcement officials who have been unable to release any information at this time.
There is a news conference set for 4:30 p.m. in Mauston with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Juneau County Sheriff Matt Oleson who are expected to provide more information on what occurred.
