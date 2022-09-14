Incumbent Kelly Goyette announces November write-in campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Kelly Goyette announced Wednesday morning a write-in campaign for Clerk of Courts in the November election.
Goyette was appointed to the position to finish predecessor Pam Radtke's term in 2021. Radtke retired in August 2021 after 25 years in office.
Before the appointment, Goyette served for four years in the Clerk's Office.
During her announcement, Goyette said she ran a "strong, well-organized" primary campaign in August, which she lost to Tammi Pedretti by about 200 votes.
"I feel like I am meant to be in a position where I can serve others, where it is not about myself. It's about impacting those people who are coming to the counter," Goyette said. "Let's be real, people don't love coming to the Clerk of Courts and so having a face or somebody who has a positive attitude at the counter that can help them - those are the things people gravitate towards."
She said she knows she has an uphill battle to win in November.
"I'm going into this understanding that this is going to be a challenge. I have to continue fighting forward," Goyette said. "I'm fighting for those people that continuously reach out to me and ask me to do this and they want to see me continue to handle this office and continue to work in this position. I feel like because of that, I need to continue moving forward."
Goyette said that Clerk of Courts is non-partisan, so it comes down to who is best fit for the job.
She goes into the election with an endorsement from her predecessor Radtke.
