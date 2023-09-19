Independence man formally charged with homicide in fatal crash

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - An Independence man is charged Tuesday in Trempealeau County Circuit Court with the death of a woman earlier this year in a traffic crash.
Gavin D. Becker was charged with one count of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and once count of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.
The case dates back to March 17 when Becker crashed into a woman's vehicle around 8 a.m. in the Town of Gale along Highway 53 east of Galesville. His vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with the woman's SUV.
64-year-old Jennie Furlin of Trempealeau died in the crash. A one-year-old child in her vehicle survived the collision.
During the investigation, Becker originally told police his steering wheel locked up causing the crash. Later though, after evidence showed he was on his phone at the time of the crash, Becker told police he'd been looking at his screen.
Following the filing of the complaint, Becker received a $7,500 signature bond from Judge Rian Radtke.
Becker is scheduled to return to court on October 12.