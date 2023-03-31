Informational session for April referendum questions

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will host an informational session for the public Saturday regarding the two referendum questions on the April ballot. It is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Winona Senior High School's Learning Commons.
The district is asking for an investment of $72.5 million for classroom and building improvements. It includes a complete overhaul of the high school's technical education wing.
Question two asks for an additional $21.7 million to address the district's extracurricular spaces.
Question one must pass first in order for question two to pass.
