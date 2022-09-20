Inside the LCPD's "Community Resource Unit"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In July of last year, the La Crosse Police Department teamed up with the Department of Health and Human Services Crisis Team to form a hybrid team designed to help those dealing with a mental health emergency.
Known as the Community Resource Unit and being comprised of two LCPD officers and three county workers, they have responded to more than 1,200 calls in total. That comes out to around three per day.
Investigator on the unit, Whitney Hughes, says they prioritize direct conversation with those that call in requesting help.
"On the majority of our calls, we like to have face-to-face contact with the consumer," Hughes said. "We do talk to them quite a bit over the phone to keep that connection. For the most part, we really like to meet with them when they're ready to meet with us and do it face-to-face to build that relationship and trust base."
The other officer on the unit, Joel Miller, says that they don't face as many time constraints compared to normal positions on the LCPD. This allows for them to provide help in ways a normal officer wouldn't get the opportunity to do.
"We were dealing with a client who was in a mental health crisis," Miller said. "It was really helpful if he could get to Tomah to go to the VA. We just gave him a ride there. Whereas traditionally, he would probably have to go to a local emergency department. It's probably five hours before he's situated in Tomah. We gave him a ride there and cut that down to an hour."
One of the Human Services members on the unit, Morgan Wittkowske, says seeing the results of there work is very rewarding.
“I know for me being a part of that, it is really nice to just have the resources available to us right away," Wittkowske said. "By resources, I mean the officers and law enforcement available right away to respond. I would say that it’s exciting and it’s really reassuring to see the stigma around mental health slowly being broken down by programs like this.”
Hughes says that responding officers often wear non-traditional police uniforms and drive unmarked squad cars to help clients feel they are not in the presence of an officer, but rather that of someone there to help them in their time of need.