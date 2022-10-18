Inside the new La Crosse Hy-Vee on opening day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After two years of planning and construction, Hy-Vee is officially open for business in La Crosse.
Nearly 140 people waited in line before the store opened to at 6 a.m. Tuesday to allow them to browse the vast selection of food and other items in the new grocer.
Store Director Dan Welsh, who also oversees operations at the Hy-Vee location in Winona, says that despite well-established local competition, the store will set itself apart thanks to their personal touch.
“I just think of our grass roots concept and how we take care of our customers," Welsh said. "We try to be that helpful smile in every aisle. We’re striving to be the best place to work and shop in America. I think just our general perception of the way we treat customers, our founders. Kind of the foundation that was laid for us. We try to promote value as much as possible. Our selection will be second to none. And our quality is one thing that we really are thriving on. So hopefully that will differentiate us in the market.”
Among customers on opening day, Michael Connors says that he's visited several locations and Hy-Vee has been a part of his life for some time.
“I grew up in Iowa," Connors said. "Hy-Vee’s been a tradition down there for many years. I’ve been to some of their newer stores and they’re all very nice. I just wanted to see what kind of investment they made into La Crosse. I’ve bought some cheeses. We’re going to try the deli. Just look around and get familiar with the store.”
La Crosse now gives Hy-Vee five locations in Wisconsin. The others are in Eau Claire, Fitchburg and two in Madison. Minnesota has around 40 stores.
The store also has the following services inside:
- Mia Pizza
- Hibachi Grill
- Market Grill
- Wahlburgers restaurant
- Starbucks coffee shop
- Bellissma
- Joe Fresh
Here are some statistics on the store, according to Welsh:
- Two years to get up and running
- 12 weeks to set up the interior
- 138 people braving 20-degree weather to wait in line for the store to open
- An estimated 48-50 semi loads worth of product to fill the store
- 136 full time employees
- Just under 600 total employees, which Welsh says is ideal for a store of this size
- The Hy-Vee Fuel Saver program has saved customers "millions and millions" of dollars over the last ten years.
Normal business hours are 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. seven days a week.