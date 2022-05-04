Installation begins for La Crosse Vietnam memorial wall

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Vietnam veteran memorial wall made to it's planned site at Veterans Freedom Park. It began as an idea for then eighth grader Jordan Briskey back in 2016. The Holmen resident is now a college student and his dream a reality after years of fundraising and public speaking.
"It started with a phone call to the Parks and Rec office," Briskey said. "Now six years later, it's here."
Some 25 pieces of marble crafted at La Crosse Memorials were loaded onto trucks and transported to the memorial park site. The journey included members of the American Legion Riders. The motorcycles adorned with flags escorted the stones across town to the city's north side.
"It's both an honor and a privilege to be able to do that," said rider Paul Roraff. "The memorial gives family members the opportunity to honor and pay their respects."
The official dedication of the memorial will take place on June 23rd.