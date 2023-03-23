Intentional homicide charge filed against woman in Jackson County death

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Criminal charges were filed on Thursday against a Black River Falls area woman who is accused of killing a man earlier this month then helping burn the body in an attempt to hide the evidence.
She is also the person who contacted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office a few days later to report the victim missing which ultimately led to her arrest and the criminal charges.
Star S. Myers, 49, has been in custody since her arrest on March 13.
The criminal complaint charges her with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Domestic Abuse, Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon. She also has charges of Hiding a Corpse, Party to the Crime, Possession of a firearm by a Felon, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and three possession with intent to deliver drug charges.
The complaint said that a Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy went to Myers' home in the Town of Manchester on March 9 for a missing person report.
Myers told the deputy she hadn't seen the victim in two days. He had left behind his wallet, phone, and ear piece, she said which she said was unusual.
(The complaint does not identify the person who was killed. He is referred to as VICTIM in the complaint.)
The following day, two people came into the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to say they had information on that Myers shot the victim in the head.
One of the people, Charles "Chuck" Samples, the complaint said, had been to Myers' home earlier that day. Myers, in front of the pair, her son, Jeffrey Myers-Woychik, and his girlfriend Savannah Pellett, said she shot the victim in the head and that he was dead. She said she'd done it because he was cheating on her with other women.
The complaint said Myers gave the gun used to shoot the victim to Samples. He then put it in a container of cleaning solution, disassembled the handgun, and threw it piece by piece as he drove down the road. Authorities later recovered some of the parts of the weapon.
It was after this that the sheriff's office went to the residence and executed a search warrant for Myers' home. Besides drugs and guns, authorities found "red/brown staining on the mattress in the VICTIM's/Star's bedroom which appeared to be blood."
The also found a circular saw blade an a straight blade consistent with a bone saw.
Outside the home, they found several burn barrels and an area where it appeared there was a bonfire. The complaint said they found "items consistent with human remains" along with "eyeglasses consistent with those worn by the victim" and surgical screws with serial numbers that would be "used in surgery on people-like the kind the victim had reportedly undergone."
Myers-Woychik later told investigators that he and another man, Milton Haskins, purchased diesel fuel. Another person, identified as Gerardo Trevino, came to the house a few days after the shooting, took the body, with Myers-Woychik's help, out of the home and placed it on the bonfire.
The complaint ends with a paragraph that the sheriff's office sent out a news release on March 13 about the case. It said that since that release, no one has come forward who had seen the victim since the date he went missing. The victim has not contacted authorities since then either. It concluded, "On further information and belief, law enforcement has no evidence that a person besides VICTIM was the source of human remains found in the burn barrels and burned area on Star's property."
Criminal charges were filed against Myers-Woychik including Hiding a Corpse and Harboring or Aiding a Felon.
A harboring/aiding charge was also filed against Pellett.
Charges filed against Haskins and Trevino also included Hiding a Corpse and Harboring or Aiding a Felon.
Myers-Woychik, Pellett, and Haskins are due to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court later Thursday afternoon.
Myers and Trevino are due in court on Friday afternoon.