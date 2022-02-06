Inter-district public school open enrollment starts Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Parents who would like their children to attend public school in the different school district than the one they currently reside in can begin the process starting on Monday, February 7.
Applications for Wisconsin's inter-district public school open enrollment program are accepted from February 7 through April 29. The applications cover the 2022-23 and subsequent school years.
The enrollment is open to any Wisconsin resident in 4K to grade 12 to attend a nonresident school district. However, a child may transfer to a nonresident school district for early childhood education or 4K only if the child’s resident school district offers the same type of program and only if the child is eligible for that program in the resident school district.
Online enrollment applications are required. Click here for the application link.
For those living in the La Crosse School District, if computer access is an issue, you can contact the office of the Executive Director of Business Services, Room 204, 807 East Avenue South, La Crosse, WI 54601 by calling 608.789.7651 for additional assistance.