International Festival of Owls returns to Houston March 3-5

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The owls are returning to Houston, Minnesota early in March.
The annual International Festival of Owls from Friday through Sunday, March 3-5, features activities and events for children and adults.
Most of the events take place at the International Owl Center or at Houston High School.
Live owl programs from the Illinois Raptor Center at the high school feature a snowy owl, Eastern Screech, Barred, Barn, and possibly short-eared owls.
Programs at the International Owl Center include live Burrowing, Barn, Eastern Screech, Great Horned, and possibly a Eurasion Eagle Owl, one of the largest of the owl species.
In addition, there are kids activities including nest box building, pellet dissection, and owl calling contest.
A hooting masterclass goes along with the owl calling contest.
Owl crafts and merchandise are also available.
The festival features owl artwork from around the world. This year, the center said more than 2,000 children from 34 countries and 20 U.S. states entered the contest. The winners are will be on display at the International Owl Center.
There are some events where pre-registration is required and have limited space.
On Saturday, festival-goers can get a sneak peek at the center's new facility which is in the planning process.
One of the highlights on Sunday includes a presentation by Markus Mika from UW-La Crosse about his work on the tiny and seldom-seen Flammulated Owl in Utah.
Learn more about the activities happening at the festival's website.