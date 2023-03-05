International Festival of Owls returns to Houston

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - A popular event is back in full after a pandemic and fears of avian flu.
The International Owl Center hosted "Owlfest" over the weekend. More than 2,000 people were expected to attend, which would be at least double the population of Houston.
Events included shows with live owls, face painting and building nest boxes. There was also art on display featuring owls in a variety of styles.
The event has gotten so big that facility educator Jo Severson says it has resulted in expansion plans.
“We’re in the planning stages of building a new permanent facility for the owl center," Severson said. "This building works well for what we need it to do but in a lot of our programs, especially during Owlfest, it’s standing room only. We really don’t have enough space to do the programming that we need to do.”
First-time visitor Jack Schmidt says that he learned a lot during the live presentation on Sunday morning.
“From the seminar that they had, they told us about the different owls and the different habitats that they live in," Schmidt said. "The different things that the owls do. From some owls are active during the day. Some owls are active at sunrise or sunset. Others are active at night. It’s kind of interesting to know this.”
The event was held at both the center and Houston High School. The latter location had more animals as well as a guest speaker from Norway.
Birds that the International Owl Center has includes:
- Ruby the Great Horned Owl
- Piper the Barn Owl
- Uhu the Eurasian Eagle Owl
- Bea the Burrowing Owl
- JR the Eastern Screech Owl
- Iris and Alice, both of which are retired and aren't part of regular presentations anymore