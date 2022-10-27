International Maple Conference heads to the La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For fans of breakfast, a festival celebrating a popular condiment has made it's way to the La Crosse Center.
The International Maple Conference will bring more than 50 producers of syrup and other products. Guest speakers within the maple industry will provide updates on the current state of the business. Other events include a tasting of Wisconsin staples like cheese and beer followed by judging the syrup entries on Saturday. Criteria includes the product's taste, color and viscosity.
This is the first time the event has been in La Crosse. It was last in Wisconsin 16 years ago when Green Bay played host. People come from places live West Virginia, Vermont and Quebec.
Theresa Baroun with the Wisconsin Maple Producer's Association says the Badger State has very high quality syrup.
"We are fourth in the nation in maple production," Baroun said. "Actually, we would beat out third in the nation if people all reported to the state how much maple syrup they make. Of course Wisconsin maple syrup is the best because it's homegrown here in Wisconsin."
Baroun harvests maple outside of De Pere with 1,100 taps on her property. She adds that people have begun substituting maple in favor of sugar for health benefits. Two tablespoons of maple syrup provides the same amount of potassium as a banana.