International Maple Conference holds trade show

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Friday at the La Crosse Center, the International Maple Conference continued as visitors from as far as Canada took tours of the area followed by a trade show in the evening.
Set up by the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producer's Association, close to 300 tickets were sold for the event that had a special dinner and beverage options as well as a performance from a polka band. A total of 36 vendors also showed off the latest information within the maple industry.
Marketing intern Alicia Baroun says it's a welcome sign to see people show an interest in the business of maple syrup and other related products.
"It means a lot to the people who are interested to come out and see more about the association is about as well as what maple is about in general," Baroun said. "It's awesome that both the locals were able to come out and see, if they didn't know anything about the association, to come check out the vendors and check out the different tours and sessions that we've been having."
One of those tours included stops at area sugar bushes as well as the Kickapoo Valley.