International Owl Center open house

  • Updated
International Owl center open house

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - Friday was International Owl Awareness Day and in honor of that the International Owl Center in Houston hosted a open house.

They held various educational programs throughout the day on topics including identifying different species of owls, how to respond to owls in need of help and showing off plans for the new International Owl Center.

"Our new center is going to be magnificent compared to our current one. Our birds need to commute to work every day because a brick building is not an appropriate place for them to live. They live in a aviary out in the county. When we get our new facility they will get to live on site," said Karla Bloem, the Executive Director of the International Owl Center.

You can take a look at plans for the new center here as well as keeping up to date on upcoming events.

