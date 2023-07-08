 Skip to main content
International Owl Center shows off future building sites

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW)- The International Owl Center gave tours around their future building sites in Trailhead Park Saturday morning.

The Owl Center aims to make the world a better place for owls through research and education. Center officials say a new facility will help them achieve that goal.

Tour

Development is in early stages but officials said the concept for the main building is complete.

Executive Director, Karla Bloem, said the project will likely cost upwards of $10 million.

Owl Center

"People are very excited for having the new center," Bloem said. "We've been talking about it ever since we opened eight years ago and every year there are more and more people that are ready for it to happen."

Following the tour the center held a lunch fundraiser.

You can learn more about the project concept here.

