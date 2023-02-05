International students experience Midwest tradition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Seong Kim thought walking on the frozen water at Pettibone Park in La Crosse would be a frightening experience. Much to his surprise, the exchange student’s first steps Saturday were uneventful.
“It felt like I was still on land,” said Kim, who is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Kim joined about 20 other international students for a day of ice fishing. All organized by Officer David Pehl with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Police Department.
The outing is part of ongoing conversations Pehl is having with the international students.
For the past 10 years Pehl has met with international students to tell them more about what law enforcement does and to clear up any myths or misconceptions they may have developed from the movies or television.
For the past two years Pehl has organized the ice fishing expedition as a way to expand the students’ experience in Wisconsin.
“A lot of these students come from places that are tropical and they may never have experienced snow or ice,” Pehl said. “To get them this experience is just a kind of extra fun trip or memory that they may make.”
Members of the UW-L fishing club taught the students the finer points of ice fishing from locating a spot to digging a hole to actually trying to pull in a fish.
Kim said some of his friends caught fish and he was hoping to do the same.
In the end, he said, even if he didn’t catch anything, the experience was well worth it.
“It was not as cold as I expected it to be, so that was good,” Kim said. “It was fun. I could never do this where I come from. I’m glad I had the chance.”
Along with the fishing, UW-L Senior Executive Chef, Robb Hanson, prepared a traditional Wisconsin fish fry for the students, Pehl said.