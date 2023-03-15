Investigation continues into Onalaska child death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The death of a child in Onalaska last month remains an open investigation according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.
On Saturday morning February 11, the sheriff's office said emergency responders were called at approximately 9:26 a.m. for an unresponsive child at a residence in the Town of Medary.
Although lifesaving efforts were made, six-year-old Alexavier Pedrin was pronounced deceased.
The sheriff's office tells WXOW that more information on the case isn't being released at this time as they are waiting on reports associated with the case to come in.
No timetable was given on when those reports would be in.