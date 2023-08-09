Investiture ceremony held for judge Mark Huesmann

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Judge Mark Huesmann gets officially sworn in at his investiture ceremony held at the La Crosse County Courthouse.
Many guests, including fellow judges, attorneys, and public officials, gathered to witness the investiture of Judge Huesmann, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role on the bench.
The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the legal career of Judge Huesmann, who has garnered respect and admiration for his commitment to justice and dedication to upholding the law.
Retired judge Todd Bjerke administered the oath of office to his replacement. Judge Huesmann solemnly swore to faithfully execute his duties, uphold the law, and ensure justice is served without prejudice.
Judge Huesmann graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1991 and started practicing law in 1995. He also a veteran as he served in the army branch of the U.S. military. He says that he is passionate about helping his fellow brothers and sisters in arms.
"I'm very passionate about helping veterans and I think we can do quite a bit for them especially in those areas of trauma where people that have seen terrible things in combat. I just want to help them lead more productive and happy lives."
Judge Mark Huesmann a appointed Hellen Kelly and Katelyn Doyle as his court commissioners and Jennifer Garvers as his Court Reporter,