Iowa man arrested on charge of pimping

DECORAH, Iowa (WXOW) - A man from Oelwein is charged in Winneshiek County Court with a felony charge of pimping.
Court documents from Winneshiek County show that on the evening of January 24, Trent J. Fitzpatrick was arrested in Fort Atkinson on the charge.
The document said that "On January 24th at approximately 21:17pm, the defendant received a predetermined amount of cash for driving 2 female prostitutes to a residence in Winneshiek County."
During a court hearing on Wednesday, Fitzpatrick was given a $5,000 cash or surety bond. That means a third party could post bond for Fitzpatrick and guarantee he appears again before the court.
A conviction could mean a maximum of five years in prison.
He returns to court on February 6.