Irish Fest holds sheep herding event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As Irish Fest calms down, one event drew in a crowd during its multiple showcases on Sunday.
John Wentz of Big Yellow Boots Stock Dogs raises over 400 sheep on his farm for their meat and wool, and brought some of them to La Crosse to demonstrate how his two border collies, Loam and Sig, round up the livestock every day just outside Portage, Wisconsin.
Wentz says that the dogs are bred from other herding dogs and are not trained to do much of anything else as it can disrupt their skills.
Despite the job taking up 365 days a year, Wentz says he makes exceptions to show off the sheep herding business and share his wisdom.
"It's very satisfying to spread the knowledge that we have," Wentz said. "Maybe I connect with someone that wants to try it or find out more about it. That's part of the reason we do it."
Wentz adds that sheep herding is a major part of Irish culture as the landscape and number of animals in the island nation make it ideal for the industry.