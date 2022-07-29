Irishfest Committee prepares for upcoming festival

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Irishfest Committee gears up for their 17th annual event August 12-14, announcing new entertainers and past favorites.
This year Irishfest will partner with Moon Tunes for a Thursday filled with Irish music and dances. Irishfest President Pat Stephens said that the highland games are a fan favorite at the festival.
The festival is currently hoping to gain more volunteers as their are about 150 spots that need to be filled. Those who volunteer receive certain benefits. Stephens believes that this year will be a festival to remember.
"We train our people to be friendly to everybody make sure they have a good time at the fest encourage them to come back and so on it has grown significantly and we think this year will be extra special."
Irishfest also has a new app available to download on Google Play and the App Store. Just search "Irishfest La Crosse".
You can learn more how to volunteer and view the full schedule here.