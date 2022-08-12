 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Irishfest kicked off Friday with a ceremony in the Oktoberfest grounds

  • Updated
  • 0
17th Annual Irishfest.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --The Irish community gathered for the opening of the 17th annual Irishfest Friday evening. 

The opening ceremony heard from multiple elected officials, Irishfest royalty and Irishfest President Pat Stephens. 

17th Irishfest.jpg

A parade of bagpipes and kids led the way into the fest grounds for the three-day celebration of Irish history and heritage. 

The weekend is packed full of activities, fun and games for the whole family, Irish-inspired food and drinks and live music. 

Irishfest.jpg

There's also an opportunity to learn with Irish dancing, taking a genealogy test and more. 

Stephens said the fundraising efforts for the fest bring year-round events. 

"When we raise money we have dollars left over from the festival itself," Stephens said. "We do certain activities during the year - we bring in people to speak and we bring in some other entertainment at times. We have people come in and talk about the history of Ireland - both current and and years back."

Irishfest Ireland band.jpg

Entry to Irishfest is $10, with a $20 three-day pass option and kids under 17-years-old are free. 

Click here to view the full schedule of La Crosse's 17th annual Irishfest. 

Irishfest live music.jpg

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you