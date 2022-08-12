Irishfest kicked off Friday with a ceremony in the Oktoberfest grounds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --The Irish community gathered for the opening of the 17th annual Irishfest Friday evening.
The opening ceremony heard from multiple elected officials, Irishfest royalty and Irishfest President Pat Stephens.
A parade of bagpipes and kids led the way into the fest grounds for the three-day celebration of Irish history and heritage.
The weekend is packed full of activities, fun and games for the whole family, Irish-inspired food and drinks and live music.
There's also an opportunity to learn with Irish dancing, taking a genealogy test and more.
Stephens said the fundraising efforts for the fest bring year-round events.
"When we raise money we have dollars left over from the festival itself," Stephens said. "We do certain activities during the year - we bring in people to speak and we bring in some other entertainment at times. We have people come in and talk about the history of Ireland - both current and and years back."
Entry to Irishfest is $10, with a $20 three-day pass option and kids under 17-years-old are free.
Click here to view the full schedule of La Crosse's 17th annual Irishfest.