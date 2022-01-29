Island Outdoor Atomic Ice Derby kicks off.

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WXOW)-- Island Outdoors Sport store partners with Atomic Ice Derby to host the ice fishing derby on Lake Onalaska.
Store manager Michael Sackett says there are nearly 400 anglers participating in the ice derby.
During the tournament, Island Outdoors will be giving away prizes including fishing rods, ice augers, fish finders and more.
"Every single fish you enter gives you another chance at winning and just by buying a ticket you are automatically entered in winning the grand prize." Michael said.
Anglers can send in their fish virtually through the Fish Donkey app to participate virtually.
After the derby participants enjoyed a get together, this year it will be held at The Dugout.