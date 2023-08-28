Isle La Plume brush and yard waste site closed over Labor Day weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Citing staffing shortages and the Labor Day holiday, La Crosse's Isle La Plume brush and yard waste site won't be open over the first weekend in September.
The city's Refuse and Recycling department said that the site is closed Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4.
During that time, there won't be access to the compost or wood chip pile.
The city said the schedule would return to normal on Tuesday, September 5.
The normal hours of operation at the site are:
Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday through Friday: Closed