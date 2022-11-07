Isle La Plume changes hours, closing for season November 23

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's yard waste site on Isle La Plume is changing hours now that Daylight Savings Time has ended.
According to the city's Recycling Department, weekday hours are now Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or one hour earlier than during the summer.
Hours on Saturday and Sunday are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The city said the site is closing for the season at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. After that, yard waste and brush can be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill.
Seasonal leaf drop-off sites are still available to residents for leaf drop-off only. For more information on what drop-off sites are open, you can call 608-789-7508, Option 3.