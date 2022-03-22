Isle La Plume yard waste site opening for the season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse's Isle La Plume Yard Waste and Brush site is opening up for the season on Monday, March 28.
The site is available for city residents only.
According to the city, residents must also be authorized. To do so, an application for a permit sticker can be filled out on the first visit or a by going to the city website's Refuse & Recycling Department page.
The yard waste site is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yard waste is defined by the city as leaves, grass clippings, and garden plants. Brush is defined as branches that are no more than 8 inches in diameter. Logs, tree trunks and stumps cannot be accepted; Those should be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill at 6502 State Hwy 16. Their contact number is 608-785-9572.
The city is also handling food waste. According to the city, Food waste/Organics are defined as fruit & vegetable matter (including cores and rinds), flour & grain items such as bread, rice, and pasta, coffee grounds & filters, and egg shells. It also includes uneaten food/leftovers.