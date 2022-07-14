Issues concerning corn production in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Issues ranging from the war in Ukraine, inflation, the supply chain, the pandemic and more have been impaction farmers as of late, and their corn fields are struggling at times as well.
Shane Goplin of HV Acres, LLC, which farms 2,000 acres of corn, says global conflict has an impact on the world's food supply.
“It affects the whole world," Goplin said. "When you couple that with a country like Ukraine who has been such a major exporter in commodities, it disrupts food security. We’re three meals away from not being able to know where our next meal is coming from. It has been disruptive. It’s been a challenge.”
Goplin's family has been farming since the 1850's and says the biggest adjustment for his generation has been accepting new technology and spending more time in the office than the field.
Supply chain issues are preventing farmers from getting needed parts as well. Goplin tells News 19 that a satellite receiver he ordered in March of 2021 still hasn't arrived.
Kaitlyn Davis, an agricultural extension educator for La Crosse County, says the planting cycle has been the biggest issue for corn farmers in 2022.
“It is probably a lot of those high input costs as we saw with fertilizer prices this past spring," Davis said. "If things continue the way they are in the world, we might continue to see those input costs rising. Then they have to figure out how much can I produce to offset a lot of those input costs.”
Despite the issues, Davis and Goplin say that the 2022 corn harvest looks promising as the market is relatively stable at the moment. The weather has also been ideal for keeping crops healthy.