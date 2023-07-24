It’s so hot in Arizona, doctors are treating a spike of patients who were burned by falling on the ground

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to noon CDT Tuesday. Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the advisory. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov