It's National Beer Day-Local brewery owner says 'beer's a great thing'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A drink enjoyed by many, especially here in Wisconsin, has it's own day of celebration - National Beer Day.
It's marked by the 1933 Cullen-Harrison Act going into effect which allowed people to drink beer and wine in public before the 21st Amendment was ratified, effectively ending national prohibition.
Pearl Street Brewery owner Joe Katchever said through the years, the beer industry has been a whirlwind.
"The beer industry is great. It's kind of a rollercoaster ride, sometimes especially with supply and demand issues," Katchever said. "It's a great, fun industry - beer's a great thing."
He said some of his most popular drinks include DTB Brown Ale and Linalool. They've recently released the Bloody Marty, a blood orange wheat beer.