It's National Hot Dog Day!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To celebrate national hot dog day, the Harry J. Olson Senior Center hosted a free lunch, featuring the celebrated sausage.
Hot dogs, fresh baked goods, and refreshments were served to all who came.
While the lunch highlighted hot dogs and all their fixings, the festivities also spotlighted the improvements and resiliency of the center.
Last year, the center faced eviction.
And after reaching an agreement with the City of La Crosse in March, this year’s free hot dog lunch is a reminder of how far the center has come.
"Happily, we are in control of the building,” said Erin Goggin, Executive Director of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center. “And we're here, basically celebrating, and what a difference a year makes."
Financially, with the help of numerous donors, the center is in good standing.
Membership for the center is up 35% and they are currently serving about 250 members.
Anyone over the age of 55 is able to buy a membership for $50 a year; however, anyone of any age is welcome to visit the center and participate in events, even non-members.
The center offers events such as card games and dances, exercise classes such as chair yoga and tai chi, as well as free lunches every third Wednesday of the month, and Brightstar blood pressure screenings.
The center is keeping its doors open and staff busy with a variety of activities daily for seniors and community members, a welcome change.
"There's always something going on here now,” said Goggin. “And last year, that really wasn't the case. We had a couple three, four days a week where it was kind of a ghost town here."
Anyone interested in learning more information on membership and center activities can visit their website.