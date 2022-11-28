It's Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers proclaimed November 28 as "Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day" in Wisconsin.
Snowplow operators with the La Crosse Highway Department work overtime to keep highways, bridges, and roads clear of ice and snow in stormy winter weather. One of the hardest things that snowplow drivers have to deal with is traffic, especially during the holiday season. There are things that you can do so that snowplow drivers can effectively keep our roads clear of ice and snow.
"Slow down when it's snowing," said La Crosse County Highway Commissioner Joe Langeberg. "I don't recommend passing a snowplow. Give them plenty of room because they might have to wing out and do a turn lane or shoulder while they are doing the main load."
Langeberg says snowplows have a maximum speed of 35 miles per hour. Drivers should keep a distance of at least 200 feet behind a snowplow.
Snowplows in Wisconsin are now allowed to have green warning lights, in addition to red or amber lights, to improve safety, driver awareness, and visibility of snowplows.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers to plan ahead before hitting the roads this winter. Allow plenty of travel time and visit https://511wi.gov/ for conditions or incidents.