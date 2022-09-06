 Skip to main content
It's the first day of school at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The first day of school at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School was met with excitement from students and staff.

Both enjoyed their first day of school in a facility not under construction anymore and with air conditioning. 

"It's the first time we've had a finished building at the beginning of the school year and it's just great. The traffic flow is much safer," Principal Jeff Copp said. "We've got new classrooms for students and outdoor play spaces that are all ready to play."

The excitement for being back in school was contagious, even those with the summer blues were looking forward to something. 

"I'm kind of excited but I'm kind not because I'm sad summer break is over but I'm really excited because I get to learn new things every day and I get to see all my friends," First grader Molly said.

First grader Arthur said he was excited to learn his favorite subject - science. 

"I love science! I'm hoping to be a scientist one day and hopefully, I can design a dinosaur," Arthur said. "Maybe even make Jurassic World or something."

The new facility has more to offer beyond traditional learning opportunities.

"The outdoor learning spaces are finally completed," Copp said. "We've got a sensory garden, we've got a completed rain garden and a natural playground which provide amazing spaces, in addition to our school garden, for kids to learn and play outdoors. That's been a really nice thing to have those spaces completed."

Copp reminds those out and about to stay aware while driving near schools and watch for children crossing the streets. 

To stay up to date in the La Crescent-Hokah School District click here.

