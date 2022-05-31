"I've just been blessed to have the opportunity to work with people"

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) He began his career as a teacher.
But, as many people do, he changed his focus.
After six years of working to help students, Lyell Montgomery began working to help adults.
He focused on human resources and went to work for Gateway Foods.
In 2006, he was a founding member of People First Solutions, a human relations firm.
He says, a lot of consideration went into the name, "For us, it was always about how is this going to help people."
After 40 years, Montgomery is retiring. But he'll continue holding occasional workshops.
He may even return to how he began his career - teaching. He says, he may serve as a middle school substitute teacher.
He'll also continue to serve at the Franciscan Spirituality Center.
While Montgomery is retiring, People First will continue. The human resources firm is located in the State Bank Building in downtown La Crosse.